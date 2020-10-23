Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Msci were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at $103,024,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Msci in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.00.

NYSE MSCI opened at $350.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.07. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $214.12 and a twelve month high of $398.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

