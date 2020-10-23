Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $26.80 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,489 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.