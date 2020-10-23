Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.98 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,917 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,636 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,492,567 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist cut their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

