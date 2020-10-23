Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.7% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. Insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.13.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

