Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 762.2% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 520,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 445,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.14. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

