Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $251.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

