Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 78.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $182.78 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.26 and a 200 day moving average of $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

