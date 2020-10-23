Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 6,326 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,367,000 after acquiring an additional 74,370 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,697,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 644,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $544,110.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,889 shares of company stock worth $3,497,443. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

BFAM stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.81. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

