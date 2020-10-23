Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 4,790 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $829,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 582.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $518.36 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,342 shares of company stock worth $91,592,020. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

