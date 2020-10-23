Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,312 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,114,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after buying an additional 443,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,115 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

ES stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

