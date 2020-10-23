Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $369.63 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

