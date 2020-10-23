Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 525 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 146,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,139,000 after acquiring an additional 837,752 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $109.53 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day moving average of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 49.56%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,386,729.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.