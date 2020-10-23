Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 437 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $137.44 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

