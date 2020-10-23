Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,311 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,809.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 258,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

NYSE UBER opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $67,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $200,220. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

