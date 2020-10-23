Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 19,655 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.21% of Vertiv worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.68 million. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.