NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGM. TheStreet lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NGM opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column bought 19,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $355,921.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 122,084 shares of company stock worth $2,173,137.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

