NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTES. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $107.60 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 83.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 34.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 22,561.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

