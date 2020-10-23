NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 329.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,295 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.29% of NetApp worth $28,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 195.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 562,559 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2,160.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 410,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 392,789 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,954,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 930,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 353,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, 140166 restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

