Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVCN. ValuEngine cut Neovasc from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

