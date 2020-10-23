nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.71.

NCNO stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.95. nCino has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 74,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $5,362,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 69,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $5,013,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,738,098 shares of company stock valued at $197,143,056.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nCino stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

