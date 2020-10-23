National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National General from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. William Blair cut National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised National General from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Get National General alerts:

NGHC opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. National General has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National General will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National General by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of National General by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.