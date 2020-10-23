National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Beverage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.44.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in National Beverage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in National Beverage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

