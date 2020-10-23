Morgan Stanley Raises Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $75.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

