Morgan Stanley Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $240.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.36.

Cintas stock opened at $338.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $358.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

