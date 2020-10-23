Morgan Stanley Boosts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $51.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,613 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $122,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,924.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

