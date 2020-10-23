Morgan Stanley Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $269.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $269.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.50.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $327.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.58. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,312 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $1,442,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

