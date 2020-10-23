Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) and Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Moog alerts:

This table compares Moog and Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moog $2.90 billion 0.73 $179.75 million $5.11 12.75 Enerpac Tool Group $493.29 million 2.38 $720,000.00 $0.18 109.39

Moog has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Moog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerpac Tool Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Moog has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Moog and Enerpac Tool Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moog 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enerpac Tool Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Moog presently has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Enerpac Tool Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.66%. Given Moog’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Moog is more favorable than Enerpac Tool Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Moog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Moog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moog and Enerpac Tool Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moog 4.46% 13.67% 5.38% Enerpac Tool Group 0.15% 3.02% 1.22%

Dividends

Moog pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Moog pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerpac Tool Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Moog is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Moog beats Enerpac Tool Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moog

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids. Its Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles. This segment also offers steering tactical and strategic missiles; and designs, builds, and integrates weapon stores management systems for light attack aerial reconnaissance, ground, and sea platforms. The company's Industrial Systems segment provides systems for applications in injection and blow molding machinery, metal forming presses, and heavy industry customers in steel and aluminum production; and supplies solutions for power generation applications, electromechanical motion simulation bases, medical training simulators, and custom test systems and controls. This segment also offers systems and components for applications in oil and gas exploration and production; components for wind turbine applications; and components and systems for diagnostic imaging CT scan medical equipment, sleep apnea equipment, oxygen concentrators, infusion therapy, and enteral clinical nutrition. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp., doing business as Enerpac Tool Group, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. The designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; and energy maintenance and manpower services. It also provides high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. The company markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Others segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.