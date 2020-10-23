Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTEM. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of MTEM opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $489.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.30. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

