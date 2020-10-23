Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.63.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $239.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Masimo’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $4,802,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,492 shares of company stock valued at $29,175,868 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 68.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.