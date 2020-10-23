Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $45.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 507,420 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 199,574 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 741,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.