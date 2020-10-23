Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) & 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:FTHM) Financial Survey

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) and 1847 Goedeker (NASDAQ:FTHM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and 1847 Goedeker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 1 5 0 2.83 1847 Goedeker 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus price target of $98.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.12%. 1847 Goedeker has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given 1847 Goedeker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1847 Goedeker is more favorable than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and 1847 Goedeker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide -2.94% 6.53% 2.06% 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marriott Vacations Worldwide and 1847 Goedeker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.36 billion 0.97 $138.00 million $7.81 13.13 1847 Goedeker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than 1847 Goedeker.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats 1847 Goedeker on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 100 properties in the United States and 12 other countries and territories. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation(NYSE:VAC) operates independently of Marriott International, Inc. as of November 21, 2011.

About 1847 Goedeker

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.