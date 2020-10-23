MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.11.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MannKind by 64.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MannKind by 183.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 59.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

