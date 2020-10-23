Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Lydall has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $333.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.06.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $146.16 million for the quarter.
About Lydall
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
