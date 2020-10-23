Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Lydall has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $333.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $146.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Lydall by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

