LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

LSI Industries

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 983.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

