Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $95.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

