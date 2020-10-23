LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LKQ. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut LKQ from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.22.

LKQ stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.75. LKQ has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 144.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

