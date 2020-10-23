Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 667 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 724,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $142.11 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. The stock has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

