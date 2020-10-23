Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $164.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.