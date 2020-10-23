Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,327,335,000 after acquiring an additional 214,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $281.73 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.30. The company has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

