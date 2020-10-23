Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

