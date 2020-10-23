Lindsay Co. (LNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.
Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
LNN opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.24. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $120.51.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.
Lindsay Company Profile
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.
