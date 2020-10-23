Lindsay Co. (LNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.24. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $120.51.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.