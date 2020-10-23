Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $580.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.00. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

