Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHNGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CSFB restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.68. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.