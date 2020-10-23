Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is well poised to gain from solid demand of its semiconductor measurement solutions as semiconductor companies are developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Also, higher government spending and momentum in investments aimed at technology modernization across the United States bode well along with demand recovery across Asia Pacific. The company's impressive guidance for fiscal fourth quarter reflect uptick in 5G test solutions and strong backlog. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced weakness in automotive and general electronics sectors and sluggish spending across Europe and Huawei-related headwinds are major woes. The uncertainty over the trade war with China is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s performance. Notably, shares of Keysight have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEYS. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,147,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,102,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

