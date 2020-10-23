KeyCorp Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $6.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

NYSE:SM opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 5.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.50 million. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in SM Energy by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

