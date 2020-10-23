KeyCorp Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $13.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 812.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.