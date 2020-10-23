KeyCorp Cuts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $8.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of MGY opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

