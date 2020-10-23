JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $220.00

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $229.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.05.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald's will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

