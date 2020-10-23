JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $82.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.08.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,903,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 447,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.