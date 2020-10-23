Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,259.89.

CMG stock opened at $1,300.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,282.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1,093.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

